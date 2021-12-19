The Guam Department of Education is 24 days short of meeting a local mandate to provide 180 days of instruction, but, no decision has been made on whether a waiver will be requested from the Guam Legislature.

Public Law 34-105 requires at least that many school days for GDOE students, broken down to 900 hours per year for elementary school students and 1,260 hours per year for middle and high school students. According to Guam Service Learning, “This converts to 900 instructional hours, which is equivalent to 54,000 minutes.”

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they have not requested a waiver just yet, as the 180-day instructional mandate isn’t the only issue that needs to be addressed.

There’s also the mandate for service learning hours.

Public Law 28-41 recognizes the importance of service learning and has made it a requirement for all high school students. Students are required to have earned 75 hours of service learning in order to graduate.

“We will be having work sessions on the mandates for service learning and instructional days soon,” Fernandez said.

To date, GDOE and the Guam Education Board have discussed options to recover reduced learning hours through extending the school day or the school year.

But, the options have not been thoroughly vetted and would require the support of the Guam Federation of Teachers. The union has indicated it would not support an extended school day, but would support an extended school year as long as teachers are compensated properly with time-and-a-half pay.

GEB member Maria Gutierrez previously raised concerns over the violation of the mandate as she pushed for the return of face-to-face learning, which resumed Nov. 29. She indicated the failure made GDOE and the board liable to lawsuits involving inadequate education.

Gutierrez at the time, also stressed that a waiver of the mandate is not guaranteed.

In March 2020, GDOE was successful in seeking a waiver from the Guam Legislature to the 180-instructional-day requirement for last school year.

As a result, GDOE students were advanced to the next grade level and high school seniors graduated without having to meet the required service learning hours.

For the current school year, GDOE officials are optimistic that should a waiver be sought, the Legislature will grant a reprieve.

“Any waiver would likely be requested after we have had an opportunity to discuss both issues and probably after our January board meeting,” Fernandez said.