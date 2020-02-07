A two-week education- and technology-focused conference aims to help local educators prepare their students for the new world of global technology.

The Guam Department of Education Project Enhancing Education Through Technology, in cooperation with the University of Guam Professional and International Programs and teachers and administrators, is hosting the Connected Educator Kumunidat 2020 conference both this week and next week. The conference is funded through the U.S. DOE Consolidated Grant to the Outlying Areas.

Throughout the conference, facilitator Sheryl Nussbaum-Beach will teach educators about integrating technology tools in the classroom. Nussbaum-Beach is the CEO of Powerful Learning Practice; she works with schools and districts from around the world to reenvision their learning cultures, according to her website.

“This workshop and the work our administrators and teachers have done with Sheryl is really helping us to move our system in the right direction,” GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Improvement Joe Sanchez said.

“As we have learned and continue to learn, technology is more than just the use of the latest equipment or devices. It affords us as educators and our students many more ways to engage with each other, the world, and the vast amount of information available to us.”

Nussbaum-Beach has worked with GDOE for several years, collaborating with EETT to advance the goal of preparing students for college and career pathways.

This year’s conference focuses on professional learning for teachers, updating GDOE’s EdTech standards, and providing hands-on exposure and exploration of technology use in the classroom.

As part of these efforts, EETT launched a seven-webinar series with Nussbaum-Beach and her company Powerful Learning Practices in January dedicated to the implementation of GDOE EdTech standards. Representatives from each school have been participating in teams virtually and will have the opportunity to join a face-to-face experience next week.

GDOE has also created an online professional learning space and community platform, which will provide resources for teachers and administrators. The virtual platform will be available via the web 24/7. Information contained on the virtual platform will support teams as they explore, learn and implement these standards.

“We hope the experience will create a collective understanding of what the newly refreshed GDOE standards mean, look like in practice, and ways to co-create activities for teachers to use in their classrooms and learning spaces,” Project Lead for EETT Neil Rochelle said.