Katrina Lin Lupera and Eric Tizon report to the Guam Department of Education headquarters in Tiyan at 8 a.m. five times each week. They begin the day meeting with advisers and talk about what to do for the four hours they have to spend at the offices – whether that be attending workshops, taking part in additional training or working on ongoing projects.

Both students are part of a group of 16 chosen to form just the second batch of students taking part in the GDOE internship program.

"I wanted to join the program for reference and for experience and I thought it would help prepare (me) for my senior year and what I would want to do out of high school and into college," said Lupera, who like Tizon was busy working away in her cubicle when The Guam Daily Post came to speak with them.

The internship is Tizon's first work experience and he said the program is a great opportunity to get a feel of what it will be like after school.

The hours he and Lupera spent each day interning for the department are a departure from how they've spent their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the whole pandemic going, I've been mostly home for the last few months, so this is a refreshing start of going back to work," Tizon said.

"We're not supposed to be out, so being home all this time, and (I'm) getting back into that early bird habit and doing something for once this month," Lupera added.

The pair are interning for the public information office at GDOE and are working on a script for a back-to-school video showcasing safety tips and changes for the next school year.

A major change for the year is the implementation of three different learning models should parents want to keep their children at home even if schools are able to open. Two of the options are for home learning, done either online or through hard-copy materials. The third option is to continue attending classes but with modifications in light of social distancing and safety requirements.

Tizon said he will be learning from home, using online distance learning. He said he felt it was of the utmost importance for him and his family to stay safe during the pandemic.

"It's been a dramatic change," Tizon said about how the pandemic has affected his family. "All of our social lives just paused within a day. None of my family is allowed to go out for the danger of COVID-19. It was just scary but also worrying because any of us could have caught it ... that was one of the main concerns for my family."

Lupera, on the other hand, will be attending classes.

"I wanted to be able to make sure my senior stuff was all correct personally ... and I have other club activities. I have to come in there physically," Lupera said.

She said her parents had to compromise as well as go over her cleaning procedures for when she gets home from school – something she's familiar with thanks to her father, who works as a manager at a hotel.

"He has his own little procedure when he gets home," Lupera said.

Her father takes off his shoes and disinfects them with alcohol once home, showers and lets his clothes hang in the sun before bringing them back into the home, she added. He does this every night without complaint.

"Family first," she added.

It seems Lupera may have to adopt her father's rituals.

"In a way, yes," she said laughing. "Just to make sure."