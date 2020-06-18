GDOE internship offers work training

The Guam Department of Education is offering internship programs for incoming high school seniors.

There are 16 openings for Cycle Two of the GDOE Internship Program. Seniors enrolled in a GDOE high school are encouraged to apply to gain work experience and earn up to $1,100.

GDOE aims to provide basic work experiences in contemporary office settings to support professional development beyond the traditional classroom.

"The program focus is to engage students in a product-based project that also allows students to enhance customer service skills, learn professional communication techniques, participate in leadership development, sharpen technological skills, develop interpersonal skills and a greater understanding of the GDOE district offices," officials stated.

The program framework consists of a cycle that includes three separate sessions. Selected students will be working in Tiyan at the GDOE district-level offices for all three sessions. Duty hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. The three sessions are:

Session One: June 29 – Aug. 7; earn up to $600

Session Two: Dec. 21 - Jan. 5, 2021; earn up to $300

Session Three: March 29, 2021 – April 5, 2021; earn up to $200

Who can apply:

• Student must be enrolled in a GDOE school

• Must be 16 years of age or older

• Must be an incoming high school senior with at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average

• Must have completed at least 60 service learning hours

• Must be available to attend all dates and hours pre-determined by GDOE for each session

• Complete and submit an application with a written/typed essay on or before the deadline

• Be responsible, mature, and ready to learn in a real-world workplace environment

• For those under 18 years of age, parent signatures MUST be affixed on all applicable forms

• The application for the GDOE internship program may be found on the GDOE website at https://www.gdoe.net/District/Portal/gdoe-high-school-internship.

Completed applications should be emailed to nmonforte@gdoe.net by June 24. For more information, email nmonforte@gdoe.net.