Incoming public high school students are able to apply for the Guam Department of Education High School Seniors Internship Program, GDOE announced in a press release.

The program provides an opportunity for 20 students to gain experience in the workplace.

"Incoming seniors enrolled in a GDOE high school are eligible and encouraged to apply for the chance to gain valuable work experience, engage with the department’s leadership, and earn a generous stipend," GDOE stated in the press release.

The program offers basic work experience in contemporary office settings to support professional development beyond the traditional classroom. It focuses on project-based assignments and at the same time, allows interns the opportunity to learn professional communication and collaboration techniques, participate in leadership development, sharpen technological skills, enhance interpersonal skills, gain a basic understanding of the GDOE district offices, and more. Additionally, interns will execute an intern-led presentation at the end of the summer to showcase their experience in the program. Those who take part in the program will be able to use the experience to enhance professional resumes, add to their college applications, and be called upon to participate in other GDOE activities throughout the year.

Participants will work at GDOE headquarters and district-level offices from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are three sessions throughout the year and those chosen will work all three:

Session one: June 13, 2022, to July 27, 2022.

Session two: Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023.

Session three: April 3, 2023, to April 10, 2023.

Each applicant must:

• Be a student enrolled in a GDOE high school;

• Be at least 16 years of age;

• Be an incoming high school senior for SY 2022-2023;

• Have a 2.0 cumulative grade-point average with at least 18 credit hours (as per Board Policy 351.4);

• Be available to attend all dates and hours predetermined by GDOE for each session;

• Complete and submit an application with a neatly written or typed essay on or before the submission deadline;

• Be responsible, mature, and ready to learn in a real-life workplace environment; and

• Have parents/guardians sign application forms if an applicant is under the age of 18.

The application is available at tinyurl.com/GDOEHSSIP22-23. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 6. Completed applications should be emailed to nmonforte@gdoe.net.