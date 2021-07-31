The Guam Department of Education will hold an orientation session via Zoom for parents and guardians of students who will be attending classes online this school year, the department stated in a press release.

The Zoom meeting will take place 9 a.m. July 31 and also will be livestreamed on the GDOE Facebook page.

“We invite parents, students, and members of our community to join us in these sessions to share their thoughts and inquiries they may have for the coming school year,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We are excited to welcome our students back to school and I would like to thank all of our parents, faculty and staff for their continuous support and hard work to ensure schools are ready for our students to return to the classroom, whether they are face-to-face or online.”

Each GDOE school is hosting orientations for its respective students. A list of the school orientations is forthcoming and will be available on the GDOE website. For information and inquiries, email matfranquez@gdoe.net or info@gdoe.net or call 671-300-1677.