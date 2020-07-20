The Guam Department of Education is inviting parents to attend online regional parent information sessions via Zoom videoconferencing this week.

“Given the unprecedented changes our school system is facing this year, we are doing our best to keep the community informed through parent meetings, media interviews, and updates posted on the GDOE website,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We felt it important to schedule dedicated time to reach out to our parents to provide additional information regarding our plans, and we hope these sessions will help our families feel more prepared as they transition back to school this August.”

The governor, on Friday, announced the island will go into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 beginning today. Under PCOR3, all local businesses are allowed to reopen and more schools may also open their doors to students.

GDOE initially targeted Aug. 11 as the start of the new school year. However, that could be delayed to Aug. 17 to allow for professional development days. GDOE also needs time to secure masks and other protective equipment that are in high demand globally.

The Zoom meetings have the capacity to accommodate up to 500 participants. Parents may also watch the livestream on the GDOE Facebook page. Those participating via Zoom are asked to mute their microphones when not speaking so that all participants are able to hear the presentation.

Fernandez said, in addition to the forums, schools will be conducting outreach with parents at the school level prior to the first day of classes, which has been tentatively scheduled for Aug. 17.

The scheduled time, date and Zoom information for each informational meeting is as follows:

Monday, July 20, 2020 (Northern Region Parent Meeting)

Start time: 6 p.m.

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/94430896347

Zoom password: 989178

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (Central Region Parent Meeting)

Start time: 6 p.m.

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/98372017306

Zoom password: 462628

Thursday, July 23, 2020 (Southern Region Parent Meeting)

Start time: 6 p.m.

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/97066416767

Zoom password: 480457

Friday, July 24, 2020 (Special Education Parent Meeting)

Start time: 6 p.m.

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/94799175812

Zoom password: 933626