The Guam Department of Education invites parents to participate in school readiness stakeholder presentations next week.

GDOE is hosting the meetings, via Zoom, to give parents more in-depth information regarding the plans to potentially reopen face-to-face classes in January. The forum also provides an opportunity for parents to ask questions, seek clarification, and provide feedback regarding the planning process.

Five stakeholder presentations will be held by region. Each of the meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held on the following dates:

• Lagu: Nov. 16 - Astumbo Elementary, D.L. Perez Elementary, Finegayan Elementary, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary, Liguan Elementary, Machananao Elementary, Maria Ulloa Elementary, Upi Elementary, Wettengel Elementary, Astumbo Middle, Benavente Middle, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle, Simon Sanchez High, Okkodo High schools

• Luchan: Nov. 17 - Agana Heights Elementary, C.L., Taitano Elementary, Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary, L.B. Johnson Elementary, Tamuning Elementary, Jose Rios Middle, John F. Kennedy High schools

• Haya: Nov. 18 - H.S. Truman Elementary, Inarajan Elementary, Marcial Sablan Elementary, Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary, M.U. Lujan Elementary, Talofofo Elementary, Inarajan Middle, Oceanview Middle, Southern High, J.P. Torres Success Academy (South) schools

• Kattan: Nov. 19 - Adacao Elementary, B.P. Carbullido Elementary, J.Q. San Miguel Elementary, Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary, P.C. Lujan Elementary, Price Elementary, Agueda Johnston Middle, L.P. Untalan Middle, George Washington High, J.P. Torres Success Academy (Central), Tiyan High schools

• Special Education: Nov. 20

The Zoom link for the stakeholder presentations:

https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/97880375471.

The Zoom platform can accommodate up to 300 participants. The meetings also will be on livestream on the GDOE Facebook page. Those participating via videoconferencing are asked to mute their microphones when not speaking so that all participants are able to hear the presentation.