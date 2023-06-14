GDOE job fair rescheduled to June 23 at JFK

The Guam Department of Education job fair originally scheduled for June 16 has been rescheduled, the department announced in a press release.

The GDOE job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning, GDOE said in the release. The GDOE human resources division, school administrators and other teams will be conducting interviews for the academic school year 2023-2024. The education department is seeking to fill vacancies for teachers, school counselors and school librarians.

Interested applicants seeking employment opportunities at GDOE can find job announcements listed on the department's human resources page: https://gdoe.net/District/Department/14-Human-Resources-Division/1753-Employment-Opportunities-and-Status.html.

For special accommodations, applicants are asked to contact Margaret Cruz, equal employment opportunity officer, at 671-300-1612.

For more information, call the GDOE human resources at 671-475-0496 or email humanresources@gdoe.net.