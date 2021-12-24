GDOE: Keep kids learning through Christmas break

It’s Christmas break and kids are out of school. But, that doesn’t mean parents can’t foster learning and keeping up healthy routines at home.

Before late night video gaming adventures take hold of your child and messes up their sleeping schedule, the Guam Department of Education is encouraging parents to set parameters.

“To start off with, continue to have some type of routine at home. I know that’s easier said than done with kids, especially since it's a vacation and they’ll just want to play and all. But, at the very least, in the second half of the break that they can start following a more consistent sleep and wake up schedule,” said GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. “Make sure their sleeping pattern is reasonable. They go to bed at a reasonable time so that they are able to wake up and are ready to go and are able to function.”

Reduce gaming, add chores

In today’s technologically savvy world, many island youth are jumping on electronic devices at an early age. Kids of all ages sometimes spend hours on devices, but that shouldn’t be the only thing they are doing over the break.

“Maybe have them do some chores around the house to keep them active, so they don’t lose their sleep patterns and mess them up. This includes the middle schoolers and high schoolers. We don’t want them to lose the momentum they had with regard to waking up and going to sleep and being ready for school,” Sanchez said.

Moderation is key.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents of children 5 to 18 years old place consistent limits on screen time. AAP recommends no more than one to two hours a day.

Time to catch up

Sanchez said parents should use the Christmas break to foster learning and catch up on any school assignments.

“With regard to the learning, the first thing would be if you have homework, talk with the schools, identify what that is and make sure that it’s done over the course of the break,” Sanchez said.

First semester of the school year has not ended, Sanchez added.

“It ends after the break there are some activities and maybe even testing that the students will be doing toward the end of the semester. So there may be some things that they have to do for their classes.”

GDOE resources

He encourages parents to jump online with students and make use of the online resources GDOE offers.

“Practicing and using some of the online resources available to them. We have a great online library. For elementary and middle school we (use) IXL, Moby Max so they can access that as well. The library is open to all ages. For the younger kids, if the parents can have them read on a regular basis, even if it's practicing with smaller younger books or even the newspaper,” Sanchez said.

Parents can have their child read an article or book aloud and then discuss what the story is about to keep their minds active. Parents can also turn a trip to the store into a learning adventure.

“If they go to the store maybe they can calculate what their budget is supposed to be or at a restaurant calculate how much the bills are going to be. Just talk about numbers and how they can utilize those skills throughout the day,” Sanchez said.

He said thinking out of the box makes learning fun for both parents and students.

Public school students resume classes Jan. 3, 2022, after the two-week break.