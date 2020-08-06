GDOE keeps Aug. 17 opening; safety supplies expected soon

Necessary safety supplies and personal protective equipment should be available to schools by next week, according to Guam Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"We don't have the PPE supplies in yet but they are coming and we anticipate that they will be made available to the teachers and to the students early next week or at least by mid-week next week," he said Wednesday.

The beginning of the school year is still set for Aug. 17. Fernandez said he is on daily procurement calls and is confident that the safety supplies will be distributed well before the start of classes.

Part of the plan to open classes to students for physical attendance in the 2020-2021 school year is to ensure PPE and sanitary supplies, such as face masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers, are available as COVID-19 precautions.

The issue for GDOE hasn't been funding, but availability of supplies.

If the supplies are, for some reason, not delivered ahead of time, the Guam Education Board will be asked to set a new start date, Fernandez said.

"At this point, I don't think that's necessary, but again we are monitoring everything on a daily basis. That includes our PPEs, that includes our public health situation and so forth," he said.

A delay, if it does happen, likely won't be more than a few days, Fernandez said.

The last few days have seen spikes in positive COVID-19 cases on Guam.

While it is alarming to see more than one or two cases per day that had been the norm in prior weeks, Guam has seen spikes in the past that ultimately returned to lower numbers, Fernandez said.

'Monitoring it'

"I think we're going to want to pay attention to the trend," he said. "We are monitoring it and we are going be in touch with Public Health and the governor's office should we see this spike in daily cases sustain itself."

As superintendent, Fernandez said, he is charged with maintaining the immediate health and safety of students and has the authority to shut down schools, at least as a short-term response.

"Should it rise to that level where there is clearly a broader public health concern or reversal of the (Pandemic Condition of Readiness) status, such that schools will not be allowed to open, I'm sure the governor will get our input as she considers that decision," Fernandez said. "It doesn't look like we're there yet."

Testing for COVID-19 before beginning the school year has been suggested, but the reality is testing would have to take place, perhaps daily, in order to be effective, Fernandez said. There's also the concern with testing capacity, he added.

"Someone can test negative and then go home and go out to eat, and come back the next day having been in contact with somebody who is positive," Fernandez said. "So from a practical perspective, I don't see how we can sustain that kind of mass testing and be comfortable about it."

If testing is mandated, then GDOE will follow through, but at this point, neither the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the Department of Public Health and Social Services have recommended such testing, Fernandez said.

"So we're looking at the other measures of protection, something we can do, in terms of the face masks and the social distancing and regular cleaning and so forth," he added.

Some parents have also raised concerns during parent meetings, saying that they are not comfortable requiring their children to be tested for COVID-19, said GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.