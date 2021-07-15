GDOE: Kindergarten registration ongoing

The first day of school is only four weeks away, and the Guam Department of Education is reminding parents of incoming kindergarten students to make sure they are enrolled if they haven't already done so.

Public schools will begin face-to-face instruction and online learning on Aug. 12.

Children turning 5 by July 31 can be registered for kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

“Our GDOE employees are ready to assist our students and their families as we continue our commitment to ensure our kids receive the education they deserve," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez in a press release on Wednesday.

To register, parents can register their child for kindergarten by contacting the elementary school for their village of residence.

As part of safety precautions, parents and guardians are asked to call ahead before picking up registration packets, or dropping off completed forms.

Registration packets may also be download at each school’s website.

Required registration documents include:

• completed district registration forms

• student’s official birth certificate

• parent/guardian current photo identification

• court appointment of guardianship, if applicable

• official transcript and official withdrawal from a previous school, if applicable

• proof of residency

• up-to-date immunization record

• skin test

• physical examination

Parents are encouraged to contact their area's school to determine if documents are being accepted via email.