GDOE launches community learning centers

The Guam Department of Education has reached a milestone in distance learning education with the launch of community learning centers throughout the island.

Eight centers opened Tuesday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, as he stood in the cafeteria of C.L. Taitano Elementary school, one of the eight CLC sites.

The launch brought GDOE one step closer to its goal of broadening access to online connection for all public and private school students.

"Its been a really tough year and I think a lot of our parents, our students have let us know how hard it is to go through a COVID-19 pandemic and also keep up with teaching and learning. ... So as part of our learning experience, we recognize that students in our community may not have had as easy or regular access to technology," said the superintendent.

GDOE's vision is to have a network of schools that can offer after-school opportunities as well as access to technology for students who need that support.

"We provided more laptops to be available. We are working on home internet. ... I know we can't go back for full face-to-face but ... we can make spaces available for after hours," said Fernandez.

The centers are open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The following eight schools have been identified as community learning centers:

• Astumbo Elementary School;

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School;

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School;

• Machananao Elementary School;

• Price Elementary School;

• Talofofo ELementary School;

• Upi Elementary School; and

• George Washington High School.

The goal is to open 21 community learning centers, said Fernandez.

"We are going to start off with access to workshops for parents and students – we're focused on that. But the potential for this is really much greater. I mean we can see opportunities down the road for meeting space after hours, for activity, student organizations, for non-profit organizations to serve our kids, serve our youth," said Fernandez.

Fifth-grade student Daniel Stone was one of the island's youth who took advantage of the community learning center. He eagerly worked on a school assignment and said he was happy to be able to do his work online.

"Hopefully, I can get more smarter and learn more about matter," said Stone, whose favorite subjects are Science and Math.

Before the center opened, Stone didn't have a computer or laptop and relied on hard copy packets for learning.

The centers are supported by the federal education funding.

Fernandez encouraged parents to preregister online or visit a designated GDOE community learning center site to register students for services.