The Guam Department of Education announced the launch of its website to support distance learning amid the public school closures.

The online lessons will be available through the Guam Department of Education's main website at www.2doe.net or https://sites.google.com/gdoe.net/lessons-and-tips/home

Should the current public health emergency continue, schools could be closed for even longer, beyond April 12, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

More than 250 teachers, administrators, instructional staff and students contributed ideas toward the implementation of the distance learning plan, Fernandez stated.

Distance learning will not be graded, he said.

GDOE will propose a grading policy to the Guam Education Board that does not include the online learning component, given that many GDOE students don't have access to computers with Internet connection.

"More information on our grading proposals will be provided this week," Fernandez said in a letter to the GDOE community. "Of particular importance to us is the impact these closures will have on students who are expected or planning to graduate this semester. To address this, our schools have already been communicating with their respective senior class councils and graduating class." "The GDOE Distance Learning Initiative takes into account number factors, including the health and safety of our students and employees, the time allotted to implement this plan, the current capacity of the department to support students equitably, and the fact that a large percentage of our students do not have consistent access the internet or equipment to allow for regular online engagement with their teachers. Because of these factors, we have decided to separate student grading from our efforts to provide online material to promote learning," Fernandez said.

"We know that for a good percentage of our students and families, websites and online resources won’t help much when you don’t have the necessary equipment or internet access," Fernandez said. "We will continue work ways to either help you get access the internet or hard copies of the instructional materials we are providing online. More information on this forthcoming."

Weekly lessons will be provided starting April 6:

Starting next week, GDOE will begin including weekly lessons in literacy, math and character education/life skills for kinder to 5th grades. The resources provided by this central website will be supplemented by the resources provided individually by each school, acccoring to Fernandez.

For the middle schools, they will be given links to other resources provided by the different middle schools for their respective students as well as a set of lessons and activities for middle school students avail of. For the high schools, much of their content will be provided directly by the teachers of the various subjects students are taking, according to Fernandez. On the website, GDOE will have a link for each high school, which in turn will have the names of teachers and their email addresses. Parents and students will have work to complete and the opportunity for feedback from teachers. The CHamoru Studies & Special Projects Division also provided lessons for students who want to continue their language learning. Those interested can check out the website at: https://www.learningchamoru.com/login#

GDOE also offered the following ideas for homes that do not have Internet: • Language development: rhyming games; clap and count syllables (you say “wa-ter” they clap and say “wa-ter 2”; thumbs up rhyme: give two words and they repeat them and give thumbs up if they rhyme; read to a younger sibling or adult. • Reading: For students of all ages, students can practice reading a passage aloud clearly, accurately, and with the right speed and emotion. Then, they can summarize and discuss what they read with other children or adults in the house. Newspapers are great for grades three and above. When reading a newspaper aloud, students can practice “reading like a reporter” on TV.