In an effort to be safe and proactive as more of its students enter the virtual world, the Guam Department of Education Division of Curriculum and Instruction launched its Virtual Learners Posters series.

"With all of our students learning at home this quarter, we are excited to offer these virtual learner resources with tips on how to be successful in the ongoing shift to distance learning that we are all experiencing," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The series targets goals to help students navigate the virtual world safely while being respectful and responsible digital citizens. The series includes tips on digital citizenship, academic routines in the home, privacy policies, self-care activities, online teaching strategies and other at-home tips to "help teachers, students and families transition smoothly onto digital platforms," the department said in a release issued Friday.

"With the sudden shift to distance learning, we curated infographics with the intent of helping our community employ safe and appropriate digital citizenship practices while learning to become successful learners in the digital world," said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instructional improvement. "We will continue to work to ensure that every student is online, connected and engaged."

All the posters, which are being offered at all school levels for all community stakeholders, including families and educators, were produced in three languages – English, CHamoru and Chuukese.

The posters are also available online on the Guam DOE website at www.gdoe.net.

Information was provided in a press release.