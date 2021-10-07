The Guam Department of Education has updated the School Readiness Dashboard, and on Tuesday, senators were told the dashboard will give parents enough lead time to prepare for a school closure.

The dashboard will keep students, parents and other stakeholders in the loop with current risk level, positivity rate in the community, confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by schools and preventive measures.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez assured senators and parents that as GDOE makes decisions, parents will be kept informed.

“We are going to, of course, provide enough lead time to communicate and make that transition,” Fernandez said.

At the beginning of the school year, in-person instruction was unexpectedly suspended, just as public school students were adjusting back to a more traditional school schedule.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made the decision Aug. 27, and the suspension of in-person learning went into effect two days later.

To prepare for the shift, GDOE gave students a week off and held professional development days for teachers that week.

GDOE was not reporting recent COVID-19 cases that were "coming from home," Fernandez said. Reports of students getting COVID-19 recently occurred in a time frame before students went back to face-to-face learning.

Fernandez said the updated summaries on the dashboard are just one of the changes in reporting COVID-19 pandemic data.

“We will be reporting (COVID-19 positive cases) directly ourselves now, rather than through the Joint Information Center,” Fernandez said.

GDOE will offer updates daily so that the community is aware, Fernandez said.