GDOE learning camp supports students still living at shelters

Guam's public school system made efforts to support student shelterees at the Astumbo Gym and the iLearn Academy Charter School campus by offering educational and emotional support throughout the month of July, the Guam Department of Education said in a press release.

The learning camp initiative not only allowed students some relief from their challenging circumstances, but also aimed to offer them assistance and encouragement, GDOE said in the release.

Nine Guam Department of Education teachers delivered evidence-based instruction that covered social-emotional wellness, coping skills and technology, and organized physical education activities in collaboration with the American Red Cross and iLearn Academy.

According to Christine Cruz, a program coordinator with the Division of Curriculum and Instruction, GDOE wanted to offer students at the shelters some sense of normalcy.

The division recognized the need for flexibility and creativity as it was preparing the learning camp. Cruz said most of the students at the shelters were responsible for their younger siblings.

As a result, teachers developed strategies to allow students to bring their younger siblings along with them.

Participating students engaged in online dance prompts, cultural arts and crafts, as well as a demonstration on how to braid hair and maintain a presentable appearance.

Other activities included lessons in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, subjects; social-emotional learning, or SEL; and sports, play and active recreation for kids, or SPARK. The SPARK and STEAM activities encouraged students to work together as a team and develop strategies to work cooperatively to achieve a goal or win a game, according to GDOE.

A school counselor who managed SEL activities was also on hand at the learning camp. Some exercises during meetings included check-ins, a joke of the day, and mindfulness breathing exercises.

"As a group, the teachers' main goal was for children to support their emotional, social and physical development with activities that can provide healthy coping skills to promote the ability to self-regulate after losing their homes," Cruz told The Guam Daily Post during an interview. "Teachers wanted the children to be children."

Instructors also provided an opportunity for parental participation each week.

"We feel humbled by the experience to have this opportunity to support our students in the shelters," Cruz added. "This experience is also a testament on how valuable our teachers really are and how appreciative we are to have them. They take on many roles and continue to be adaptable in any situation given to them and still bring learning to life. We are hoping that at the end of this, we've instilled the skills for students to cope with any situation they are faced with and be resilient."

Teachers who participated during the program included Jeanalyn Benavente, Laurence Lavarias, Rochelle Diaz, Jonilin San Nicolas, Florisa Torcelino, Leah Ann Balansay, JamieLynn Mantanona, Natasha Palomo Cruz and Velma Santos.

The activities were funded by the American Rescue Plan Outlying Areas State Education Agency and the U.S. Department of Education consolidated grant to the outlying areas, which was administered by GDOE's Federal Programs Division and Grants Office.