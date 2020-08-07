GDOE looking at distribution of nonperishable food to students

The Guam Department of Education is currently working with meals vendor Sodexo to determine whether nonperishable food items can be distributed to students who are not at school, either due to their alternating schedules or because they opted for home learning.

"If that's feasible, that will give us another way to continue the food support for our students over the course of the coming school year," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

While physical attendance is an option during the 2020-2021 school year, GDOE provided three learning models to choose from: two are for home learning, and the other is physical attendance with an alternating schedule to limit the number of students present at once on campus.

Most students and parents chose home learning, leaving GDOE to consider factors such as ensuring adequate instruction at home and, as the superintendent indicated, ensuring students are fed when they are not physically at school.

GDOE has operated other meal programs during the pandemic, such as the Grab-N-Go program, which is open to all children regardless of whether they are public school students.

However, if GDOE and Sodexo are able to distribute nonperishable food items, the department will have to verify who is receiving the food.

"It won't be like it was, just handing out without a lot of verification. We're going to need to verify who it is that's receiving the food based on their schedules with the schools. But we're not sure yet if all the schools will do it or we're going to revert some key sites in every part of the island," Fernandez said.

He doesn't believe the program will be ready by the first week of school, but GDOE hopes to have something set up shortly thereafter, Fernandez added.