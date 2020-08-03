There are currently 43 elementary school teacher vacancies and 83 vacancies at the middle and high school levels, according to Guam Department of Education spokeswoman Isa Baza.

The Guam Education Board has set the school year to begin Aug. 17. Guam DOE normally has vacancies moving into the new school year but this year, it begins with a disadvantage.

"We do know we had a higher number of vacancies early on because we didn't hold our normally scheduled job fair. ... So that process is taking longer over the course of the summer," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Fernandez said he anticipates the department will be in a situation similar to prior years with regard to teacher shortages. Guam DOE normally runs 200 to 250 applicants short. That's higher than the current number of vacancies identified by the department, but a portion of the shortage is normally filled by contracting retired teachers.

Retirees may have some reservations about coming on board this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fernandez acknowledged.

"What we're going to be looking at at this point is those remaining positions and then being interested in whether we have a good portion of retirees willing to come back to work. ... We're well aware that they may be concerned with coming back, at least in this school year," Fernandez said.

'We're still working on all the details'

So far, Fernandez said, he hasn't heard much concern from school administrators about the number of teachers they have, but Guam DOE is still in the summer period and the department is focused on planning for students who will be at home versus physically present at school.

"We haven't received any concerns because we're still working on all the details of how the distance learning is going to take place and I think a lot of focus has been on that," Fernandez said.

Guam DOE officials will meet with the education board on Aug. 11 to update them on vacancies and what will be done to adjust, he added.

The department isn't hearing similar issues yet with other employee categories and normally, it's the classroom teachers that present the challenge, Fernandez said.

"I think what's happening now is that those employees who are employed, or retired and interested in coming back, are looking to see whether the schools are able to provide accommodations to teach or do work but minimizing perhaps the classroom physical interaction," Fernandez said.

The direction to school administrators is to collect accommodation requests so they can be reviewed and determined if they can be met. Guam DOE wants to be able to accommodate its employees with some flexibility but also ensure that they are being treated equally, Fernandez said.

"We welcome their concerns," he said. "It would be in our interest to try and be able to accommodate all our employees knowing we are not overflowing and usually short the number of teachers that we have."

Off-site option

Depending on the school, and the number of students who have requested at-home learning next school year, it may be possible that some teachers will be able to work off-site, Fernandez said.

"That's the request, but we haven't quite gotten to the point of confirming what schools and what teachers are going to be able to do that," he said. "But that's an accommodation I know that has been requested for those who are either having anxieties about returning physically due to health concerns or those who may have children as well."