GDOE looks at 5 days of school in January

The Guam Department of Education hopes to get students back in the classroom five days a week in January.

"The reality is we have to go back to normal. We are not in a pandemic, we are in an endemic," said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz. "This is something we have to deal with forever. It's going to be like a typical flu or cold or TB outbreak in a school, or even chicken pox in a classroom."

Safety and community COVID-19 transmission rates factored heavily into previous decisions and GDOE will look at data before finalizing plans, Cruz said.

"Dependent on the health of our island, that is going to determine whether our students will be able to go back to five days a week of school," Cruz said. "However, we all know that being in school every day is important, and is most beneficial to our students."

Local transmission rates have reduced to about 10%, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services. However, Public Health officials said on Thursday that there has been no word on easing restrictions for the community.

Face-to-face learners currently receive five days of instruction over a two-week period at public schools. Cruz said GDOE is eyeing returning students to five full days of instruction without compromising student health and safety.

"We hope that all our students will be able to go back to face-to-face, five days a week with our school reentry plan that we submitted to Public Health, which was approved and validated with their inspections of our schools," Cruz said.

At the beginning of the school year students returned to five days of instruction, but a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community abruptly halted those efforts. Students in face-to-face instruction were transitioned to online learning for three weeks before returning in cohorts to the classroom in late September.

Safety concerns

School officials continue to practice multilayered mitigation strategies to protect students and staff. Schools have been equipped with sneeze guards in cafeterias and with hand-washing stations, and implemented mitigation measures requiring social distancing, as well as student screening and employee vaccination and testing.

Public Health officials visited schools and found no violations or areas of concern regarding implementation of mitigation measures. In fact, Public Health officials applauded GDOE for its efforts in going above and beyond to ensure student and employee health and safety.

"Additionally, now that we have students who are eligible from age 5 and above to avail themselves of a vaccination, that is another mitigation effort that parents can use as our students come back to five days of face-to-face learning," Cruz said.

GDOE plans to reach out to stakeholders before a final decision is made.

"We have not met with the teachers yet. We're currently trying to finish off the semester. However, before Christmas break, we intend to speak with our teachers as well as our stakeholders. GDOE has always been transparent and done multiple outreach stakeholder meetings to include students, parents, as well as teachers," Cruz said.

Block schedules

Block schedules are also on the table as an option for the return to five days of instruction.

"That's one option, having half of our students come in the morning and then the other half in the afternoon," Cruz said.

It isn't the most viable option, however, Cruz said. The issue will be a Department of Public Works concern regarding the number of buses that will be available to implement this plan.

"At this point we are currently looking at just a regular full day of instruction," Cruz said. "However, we are looking at the possibility and we would like to meet with DPW to ask if that could be a possibility to have half of our schools come to school in the morning portion of the day, and then the other half come in the afternoon portion of the day," Cruz said.

GDOE officials are also looking at how parents would be impacted by a half day of classes.

"We know that that could also be difficult for our parents because, ... we know that our parents rely on their older children to watch their siblings and whatnot. We know that doing this type of schedule may be difficult. However, it is something that we are considering and exploring, and we will be able to provide more information as we do more research on this," Cruz said.