GDOE looks to enhance security at schools after recent break-ins

Six public schools have been broken into this year – some of them repeatedly – but the superintendent acknowledges things could have been worse.

"To put it in context, over the last 18 months we haven't seen that many break-ins, and we were very lucky, obviously," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez of the Guam Department of Education. "With the shutdown of the island and then the slower reopening of the facilities, we were grateful not to see the break-ins happening at that period of time when the community was essentially in a period of trauma."

He said GDOE didn't start seeing more break-ins until the island began reopening.

"In fact, since the beginning of the summer it seems to be more well-focused points," Fernandez said, referencing incidents in central Guam at Untalan Middle School and P.C. Lujan, Price and Carbullido elementary schools. "Then of course we saw a couple incidents up near the Dededo area ..." at Maria A. Ulloa and Wettengel elementary schools.

One thing these schools all have in common, he said, is they are all located in high-density residential areas.

Following past break-ins, GDOE has instructed administrators, teachers and staff to minimize the amount of valuable belongings and equipment left inside classrooms.

GDOE also used $1 million provided under the Secure Our Schools Today Act of 2019 to target areas that need to be protected, but the limited funding could not support security systems at all 41 public schools.

"What that does, though – especially if someone knows the campus, or knows where those cameras are located – it leaves the rest of the campus vulnerable," Fernandez said.

$20 million for security measures

With funding from the American Rescue Plan on its way to his department, Fernandez said $20 million would go toward improving security.

"Part of it is to ensure that we conduct and update our security risk assessments at our schools," he said. "We are looking at funding to ensure that we address our perimeter. A lot of our fence lines are in need of repair and we haven't always had the funding to repair them."

GDOE will also invest in basic security measures such as hardening doors, security shutters and windows.

The funding has been set aside, he said, but what security measures will be used and where will be determined through the risk assessment.

"We do look forward to having the opportunity to improve security at the schools," Fernandez said. "It will take some time to get that implemented, but it is underway and in our plans."

Fernandez said GDOE won't be able to determine how the procurement process will move forward until August.

Break-ins at Untalan

Fernandez said GDOE is taking measures to get a handle on the reoccurring break-ins, especially at Untalan Middle School, which has been burglarized five times in the last six months.

"We've gone around and tried to repair the fence lines, conducted our own internal review to gather as much information as we can about who may be involved," said Fernandez, who added he is in close communication with the Guam Police Department regarding the break-ins.

Police investigators are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, he said.

"With that in mind, when we do see incidents that are kind of targeted, focused on a geographic area, we really do rely on the community, the work of the mayor to support that effort, as well as the police to try to zero in on who might be doing these break-ins."

Police have not publicly identified any persons of interests, but Fernandez said there is some indication that the individuals could have specific knowledge of the campuses.