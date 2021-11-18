GDOE looks to fill 387 vacancies at Nov. 20 job fair

The Guam Department of Education is hoping to fill 387 critical student support positions with the help of the Nov. 20 job fair.

These positions are necessary as GDOE prepares to bring roughly 26,000 students back to campus classrooms five days a week.

Applicants can pre-register and find the employment application at GDOE.net. Deadline to submit an application for the job fair is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The job fair will be held at Okkodo High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20.

The following positions are being advertised for employment with GDOE:

• Community Program Aide I, $10.14 per hour

• Community Program Aide II, $11.14 per hour

• On-Call Substitute teacher I, $11.14 per hour

• School Aide I, Part-Time, $10.14 per hour

Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Erika Cruz said GDOE has 120 school aide vacancies, 50 community program aide I vacancies, 50 community program aide II vacancies, 87 on-call substitute vacancies and 32 elementary level teacher vacancies and 48 secondary level teacher vacancies.

Applicants will be interviewed onsite at the job fair, Cruz said. And they will have school administrators and Equal Employment Opportunity officers present during the interviews.

GDOE officials hope the job fair will expedite the hiring process and get the personnel assigned to schools.

“As we go back to five days of instruction we want to make sure that we want to shore up our assistance at the school level. So these are the positions that we are currently going to interview for,” Cruz said. “So that we can support our schools with the shortage of employees that they currently may be experiencing, especially with the need for physical distancing. We want to make sure that there are adults outside constantly reminding our students about the physical distancing and the 3W’s, wearing your mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.”

Interested applicants should attend the job fair dressed for an interview. Applicants will meet multiple school principals or project directors depending on the position applied for.

A job interview referral will be provided to qualified applicants.

Pre-registration for the GDOE job fair is required and filing out the employment application ahead of time is encouraged.

“If they were prepared with an application, as well as a resumé, that would help," Cruz said. A letter of recommendation, though not required, would also be "good to have."