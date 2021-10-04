GDOE looks to maintain online program as 'long-term option'

The Guam Department of Education's online program has evolved rapidly since it was first introduced to students last school year. While the memory of having the entire student population online is still fresh, officials are looking toward the development of the online program beyond the pandemic.

Right now the online program is offered as an accommodation in light of COVID-19 safety concerns.

"The second semester, as we noted, is probably going to be based on availability," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. "We really need to take a look at the total number of parents who are asking to transition to the online model of learning and see whether or not we have the teachers available to do that."

But GDOE is already coming up short when it comes to teachers. GDOE last reported 63 vacancies for face-to-face and online teacher positions.

Last week, Superintendent Jon Fernandez reported 250 requests from students who wish to transfer to the online model as a result of mounting health and safety concerns prompted by the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

"That might actually increase depending on the COVID-19 numbers," Sanchez said. "Now with that said, we are still looking at keeping the online learning model as a long-term option."

Right now, the online program is offered to students at all grade levels. To date, the program has 2,976 students enrolled.

Broken down by grade level, there are 1,250 elementary school students, 1,006 middle school students and 720 high school students enrolled as online learners.

Sanchez noted that for elementary students, in-person instruction is the most effective educational path.

"In elementary schools the discussion of long-term online classes did not gain a lot of support. For example all of our pre-K and early childhood specialists, even folks from the University of Guam, did not recommend a long-term elementary online program," Sanchez said.

Middle and high school students

While the elementary online program may phase out as GDOE moves beyond the pandemic, GDOE is looking at making the longer-term online options available to secondary level students.

At the middle school level, GDOE is looking at offering a limited program for students with medical issues.

"We know that we have students now, who are always on a hard-copy or home-study type of program because of illnesses. We are thinking that may apply in middle school," Sanchez said.

An expansive online program is being considered for high school students.

"High school is where we might have a full-blown online program for students, whether it be primary work as in getting a high school diploma through online course work or credit recovery," Sanchez said.

Another idea being looked into is the development of a hybrid program.

A hybrid program would involve half the day in the classroom and the other half online, Sanchez said.

The idea recognizes the role distance education has taken in the workforce and higher-learning institutions. GDOE students need to be prepared for the tech-savvy world, but an online program like that would need parameters to guide the program.