GDOE loses, hires superintendent

It has been quite a year for education on Guam, one which saw the departure of not only one, but two superintendents - one from the public school system and another from the Catholic school system.

The Guam Department of Education closed off 2022 with the selection of a new superintendent. The search began nearly nine months ago.

In May 2022, Jon Fernandez the former superintendent, released a letter of resignation, which noted July 15, 2022, as his last day on the job.

In the letter, dated May 1, 2022, Fernandez told the Guam Education Board, “As I complete my tenth year of service at the helm of (GDOE), I also believe that the time must come for new leadership to build upon the progress made and to take the department to the next level of achievement and improvement. Our children deserve this.”

Fernandez took a year to make the decision, saying that timing and personal matters had a lot to do with it. He said he was looking forward to personal time and much-needed rest and to refocus on his health and family.

“There's so many things that are still left to do, but I really do want to put my family first and decide what's next for us as we look to the future. I couldn't ask for anything different. I've always wanted to make sure that when this job comes to its end, and when it's time to move on, that I can do so on my own terms and at the time that makes sense to me and to my family, and we just determined that this July, that's the moment,” Fernandez said at the time.

The resignation sent the GEB into action with the formation of a search committee tasked with screening potential replacements.

In his last weeks, Fernandez helped to roll out higher pay for teachers and staff and paved the way for the implementation of the five-year state strategic plan, which brought GDOE closer to removal of high-risk designation status by the U.S. Department of Education.

Fernandez was the longest-serving superintendent in GDOE history. According to Post files, under his leadership, GDOE has improved academic standards, increased parent stakeholder engagement, launched an educator wage study and guided the department through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He left expressing his confidence in the administration and the GEB to carry on the work .

“This is the opportunity to demonstrate to U.S. education that we can have a smooth transition in place without compromising the financial control and performance of the department. But, at the same time, we still need to have that transition take place and it will be done by May,” he said.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the GEB voted and selected Kenneth Swanson who holds a doctorate in leadership in educational administration, as the new superintendent. GDOE officials are waiting for Swanson to either accept or decline.

Fernandez wasn’t the only superintendent the island saw resign in 2022. the Rev. Val Rodriguez served for a little over a year as superintendent of Catholic school education.

Appointed by Archbishop Michael Byrnes on Oct. 12, 2021, Rodriguez handed in his resignation in November 2022, citing he would stay on only until the end of the year. He said he wanted to focus on pressing duties as the parochial administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish, the archdiocese announced in November 2022.

Rodriguez had succeeded Juan Flores, who stepped down in August 2021. No announcement has been made on who will fill the position as the superintendent of Guam's Catholic schools.