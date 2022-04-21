Over the last two years, the Guam Department of Education’s student enrollment has decreased by 2,500 students. But while education officials aren’t sure where many of the students have gone, anecdotal information points to families leaving Guam or home-schooling as among the reasons.

During a Guam Education Board meeting on Tuesday, it was noted that across the nation student enrollment numbers are decreasing. According to GEB board member Lou Benavente, it's an issue U.S. education officials are trying to figure out.

While GDOE was able to establish contact with all students who were enrolled but not attending school, there were some students who are seemingly no longer part of the GDOE school system.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I have to check in with the staff to determine the final status of some of the students. Because I think some of the students, when counselors went to the homes, the neighbors would say they moved off island. But every student who was enrolled, but not attending school, they have been reached out to by our social workers and our schools,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

GEB member Peter Alecxis Ada was astonished by the lack of details. He noted the process of withdrawal from GDOE includes a request for records to be sent to the school where the student will transfer. That information should tell officials where students have moved, he noted.

Early on in the pandemic, GDOE officials lost contact with a number of families as a result of school closures and pandemic lockdowns.

“When we were in shutdown, our social workers were not able and not authorized to go out to homes. But since then, they have made home visits,” Fernandez said.

“If students have transferred and gone from school to school within our system, they should show up on our records. But in cases when they’ve left off island, those are some of the situations where we only heard from neighbors or relatives that families have left,” Fernandez said.

Without solid data at hand, Fernandez also pointed to home-schooling as a factor in the decline.

“Some students have moved off island and gone to home-schooling. Those are also situations that we know that the home-school population has also increased during the pandemic,” Fernandez said.

However, Ada believes the home-schooled population wouldn’t have a significant impact. Instead, he contended students may have transferred to a private or charter school on the island.

GDOE enrollment has decreased by 2,500 students over the last two years, according to officials at the meeting.

In the school year 2019-2020, GDOE’s student population was 28,812. The following school year, enrollment decreased to 27,497.

Last year, GDOE’s preliminary enrollment numbers for this school year showed there was a decrease of about 2,200 students over two years, to about 26,600, according to Post files.

“There is a loss of students and I think that many districts are seeing that. I think the reality ... is a lot of families have gone to home-school instead of transferring to other schools,” Fernandez said.

He noted that decreased enrollment is also being reported by some private schools.

“I would say, generally speaking, we are hearing even from private schools that enrollment is going down and indicated they have been leaving to the mainland, job opportunities and so forth. It is something we want to verify and monitor, Fernandez said.

Ada asked Fernandez to gather more information for the next education board meeting.