GDOE: Low risk of COVID-19 transmission in public schools

On Friday, the Joint Information Center reported that a student who attends class in person at Harry S. Truman Elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings to five the number of cases of on-campus students who have tested positive. A total of 126 Guam Department of Education employees have tested positive.

GDOE has been tracking the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the island's public schools as they move forward with getting more students into the classroom next school year.

In an effort to ease the concerns of parents, the department shared the current risk level of exposure for students and staff through GDOE's COVID-19 weekly dashboard.

Based on those numbers, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the risk for transmission of the virus within public schools is low.

He pointed out that over the last two weeks only one student has been identified as an active case.

"Overall, this has been very sporadic and we haven't seen any incidents of any spread in the schools. ... There aren't that many cases, but when there are they seem to be isolated and sporadic," said Fernandez.

The positive cases of COVID-19 reported by GDOE were linked to community exposure or were identified through contact tracing and not contracted on school grounds.

He pointed out that GDOE is also tracking the number of vaccinations reported by employees and presented the latest numbers as of March 9.

"We're looking at about 1,400 school-based employees who are fully vaccinated, and then what we are going to do is continue to support our employees with the vaccination efforts once it reopens for first doses," he said.

Fernandez has stated that their efforts are aligned with ensuring parents and students are comfortable returning to the classroom next school year, as the hard copy module of learning will no longer be offered.