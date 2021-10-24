Even as Guam Department of Education officials look for ways to close the $25 million gap in its local budget for the year, including redirecting federal funds, there’s a focus on not touching funds needed to fix bathrooms, canopies and other overdue maintenance issues.

“On the local side, we do have a local budget when it comes to facilities and maintenance, but because there’s so many issues in the GDOE we want to utilize our current federal funding to take care of all the big-ticket issues so the actual local funding can be used for maintenance instead of funding big projects,” GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said.

The fiscal 2022 year started on Oct. 1 and for GDOE, local appropriations came up to about $206 million. American Rescue Plan funds could be used to help fill the shortfall, officials have said.

Guam’s plan for spending $287 million in COVID-19 relief funds was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Education. The funds will be shared by public, private and charter schools on Guam.

Part of GDOE’s State Strategic Plan, which is entering its second draft, addresses facilities ad maintenance as a goal.

“Besides saying, 'Hey, fix the schools,' facilities doesn’t get much discussion. Strategies would be prioritizing facilities needs having a maintenance plan and schedule and maximizing alternative funding for maintenance," Sanchez said.

He identified well-known concerns over inoperable bathroom facilities and aging canopies at schools. Capital improvement projects like these have been placed on hold for years as local funding is not enough to cover the costs. That’s left GDOE with a list of deferred maintenance issues that would take more than $90 million to address.

Future projects

Over the last few months, GDOE has been in discussions regarding how to prioritize the spending of ARP funds on CIP projects.

“Obvious ones are anything that has to do with health and safety. You know those walkways and canopies that students have to walk under when it rains - that’s a huge priority because we have so many schools with leaky canopies and students are walking in puddles,” Sanchez said. “Also, the bathrooms, we need working restrooms throughout the school year, not all of them work and we want to make sure they work and are open.”

In addition to addressing urinals, toilets and sinks, GDOE is also fixing lighting and updating electrical systems to support increased technological requirements of online learning in and outside the classroom.

“Because with all of these computers that we received, a lot of these classrooms built in the 1960s or even older, are not equipped to handle the electrical load of having 30 to 40 laptops in the classroom, so a huge upgrades to the electrical system is needed,” Sanchez said.

And while GDOE is looking at using federal funds to address maintenance issues this year as well as the shortfall, it must also consider future maintenance projects.

“When we fix up these facilities do we have a maintenance plan to ensure they are maintained, we don’t want to fix things and they break down just months or years later,” Sanchez said. “For example, one is maximizing COVID-19 funding for sure. Because we have the opportunity to utilize federal funds for that, plus we also have annual Department of the Interior funds that is controlled by the (governor) and sometimes is allocated to GDOE. We want to take advantage of whatever outside funding we have to help maintain those facilities."