GDOE management, schools hash out campus readiness

The Guam Department of Education is looking at more than 80% of its student population returning to campus next school year. In preparation for this, Superintendent Jon Fernandez stopped by several island schools on Tuesday.

One of the challenges is for the schools to comply with the 3-foot distancing between students and staff which can be a challenge for each school that will have a population of hundreds.

"We are doing our tours to figure out how the schools are going to deal with the social distancing 3-foot requirement. What that means for face-to-face instruction, what are the challenges in doing so. Whether we can do it and maximize the students coming back for five days of instruction," said Fernandez.

He said GDOE might also reach out to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for additional guidance and see if the 3-foot social distancing rule is flexible.

Fernandez said he began visiting schools last week. On Tuesday, Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez accompanied Fernandez to see what the department has to work with, in terms of capacity and what challenges each school faces.

"What we are finding is that it's kind of challenging. We are able to get maybe 22-23 students in the classroom, but we have class sizes of maybe 25-28 at some of our schools, so we are close, but we are not quite there yet," said Fernandez.

Carbullido Elementary school in Barrigada was one of the schools visited on Tuesday. The elementary school has a student population of 430. Only 50 students are online learners. That means the school must be able to accommodate about 380 students in the classroom and common areas.

School Principal Lisa Cooper-Nurse led the walkthrough. She told the superintendent that roughly 80% of the school's classrooms have the same size. She said the school could do one cohort a day for five days of instruction.

A larger-size classroom at the elementary school can hold a maximum of 20-25 students under the 3-foot social distancing rule. But according to Cooper-Nurse, some teachers are concerned about the class size.

"Looking at 16-18 might be manageable," Cooper-Nurse said.

She later added it's difficult to visualize how to manage the 3-foot social distancing when 380 students are outdoors, on campus.

The 3-foot-distancing rule can be difficult to manage in school cafeterias, too, educators acknowledged. For Carbullido Elementary, their cafeteria can hold a maximum of 30 students. Because of this, the school will schedule four lunch periods in the upcoming school year.

Cooper-Nurse shared that her school is considering using a vacant classroom to handle the expected overflow from the cafeteria.

Fernandez said he has seen other schools starting to do the same and pointed out that supervision is needed. He said, "That's why we are looking at having limited-term staff support."

Lunch-hour watch for teachers?

Cooper-Nurse offered Fernandez a possible solution. She said Carbullido teachers expressed a willingness to work through lunchtime to provide the necessary supervision for an additional hour of compensation.

Cooper-Nurse said if teachers worked through lunch, Carbullido Elementary would only require two additional limited-term staff support.

Fernandez shared that they are looking at ideas to see what else can be done to maximize instructional time.

Regional system for online learners a possibility

Fernandez discussed the possibility of a system for online learners to be taught by a teacher that covers a region rather than per school.

"It's a matter of how to deal with the online portion," Fernandez said. "I think the regional one we have to do it because we can't dedicate a full teacher for a small population of online students from each school."

Fernandez said the department has the money and resources that might help find solutions to the challenges presented at each school.

"What we are going to try to do is get to a point where we can tell the board and our community what next school year is going to look like. If our kids are going to be able to come back every day of the week," said Fernandez.

After the school site visits are complete, officials will sit down in the next few weeks to go over possible solutions and think about how GDOE can use federal dollars to address the challenges.