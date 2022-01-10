GDOE may add ASVAB in 10th grade as an assessment tool

As the Guam Department of Education works on its State Strategic Plan, it hopes to focus on areas to prepare students for the next grade level and for life beyond high school.

One of the goals is to ensure all GDOE students who graduate from high school are prepared to enter the workforce.

GDOE has three types of assessment: teacher grades, interim assessments, and summative assessments. And for the first time, GDOE is considering offering the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, commonly called ASVAB, as an assessment tool for high school students.

"We'd like to add in 10th grade the ASVAB," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, during a recent work session with the Guam Education Board.

The ASVAB test is required for those applying to enter military service. But Sanchez said it could provide a good data point for GDOE.

"The idea is that this is a nationally recognized assessment. It is given to a wide variety of individuals that you are going to be compared to. It shows you what the cutoff scores are for the military. It doesn't have to be used for the military, it doesn't have to be that focus, but it is a really good measure along with these disciplines," Sanchez said.

GEB board member Robert Crisostomo said the ASVAB would not be required.

"I think the board is going to discuss this in length," he said. There are other types of standardized testing, such as WorkKeys, that would do the same thing, Crisostomo said.

"Those vocational assessment tests will address the larger proportion of our population going into the workforce because it's only a small portion of the kids going to college. We have to start addressing the large population that goes into the workforce and make sure that they're ready," Crisostomo said.

Emmy Bawit, a student representative from the Islandwide Board of Governing Students, was concerned because the ASVAB is widely seen as a direction into military service and private employers may not be aware of it being an assessment tool for high school students.

Sanchez acknowledged that the usefulness of the ASVAB assessment tool may not be widely recognized.

"I think it's really a matter of presenting more to the stakeholders because I think a lot of people don't necessarily understand what the ASVAB is," Sanchez said.

The State Strategic Plan could open opportunities for students to be assessed at every grade level.

"We need the data sets continuously year to year," said Crisostomo, who will make a recommendation to the board on assessing students as they move from one grade level to the next, starting in kindergarten.

"So that we can follow the cohorts year to year, for five years. After that we can go back to one grade in middle, one grade in high school. But for these very critical years ... we need to get a good baseline and then work our way away from it so we don't have gaps in reading and science (and) math," he said.

GDOE and GEB officials will further discuss student proficiency assessment tools this month.