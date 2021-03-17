The Guam Department of Education is gearing up for the summer and its focus is now on the upcoming school year.

The final quarter of School Year 2020-2021 started last week, and the department is hopeful that more students switch from hard copy to either online or face-to-face instruction before the school year is out.

"This will provide the opportunity for parents and students to reacclimate to going back to school as we are proposing for the elimination of the hard copy model of learning for next school year," said Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, chair of the Operations Committee.

Now that this school year is reaching its end, planning for next school year involves looking at offering more instructional hours for online students.

"This provides the opportunity for students to attend classes more often in a week. Currently we have two days of schooling for online learning only because our teachers are tasked to teach all three models of learning," she said.

The plan also aims to maximize student participation by allowing teachers to focus specifically on either online learners or face-to-face students.

However, Cruz pointed out that the plan is dependent on face-to-face and online registration numbers.

From today through April 9, parents will be able to select either online or face-to-face models of learning for next school year.

The registration period will allow school administrators to develop a master schedule to address the number of students anticipated for face-to-face learning.

Regional parent meetings will be held from March 22-25, by district. First Haga, Katan, Lutan and then Lagu, Cruz said.

"We want to provide information to parents as they make their decision to put their child on the online model of learning or face-to-face model of learning," she said.