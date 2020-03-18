The Guam Department of Education is hoping to have details for meal services fleshed out by Thursday as public schools and most other government functions remain shut down as part of COVID-19 precautions.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is still working through federal waiver approvals and also mapping out the operations.

The waivers are needed for GDOE to serve food out of the school setting and to deviate from nutritional requirements.

The plan, according to Fernandez, is to initially set up drive thru grab-and-go meals at certain schools. Afterwards, the department wants to work with mayors and the Department of Public Works to set up distributions sites closer to areas of high need.

GDOE is trying to confirm if it can serve all children up to 18 years old, which means possibly including non public school students. This needs confirmation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fernandez said.

The department is working with Sodexo, its cafeteria services provider, on this initiative, he added.

All schools on Guam are now closed, including private schools.

Following confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases on Guam, and in effort to limit close contact among island residents, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered a 14-day suspension of all nonessential government operations, ordered the closure of schools, and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people effective immediately.

Fernandez has been meeting with his deputy superintendents remotely to address meal services, remote learning and other issues.

However, the department's first focus is health and safety, GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said Monday.

"We are working on options for teaching and learning during the closure but those plans are still under review," she added.