The Guam Department of Education is now planning to launch its grab-and-go meals program on Monday as it waits for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve waiver requests.

GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said the department will be providing more information to the public soon.

The waivers are needed for GDOE to serve food out of the school setting, and to deviate from nutritional program requirements.

A large number of public school students are on the federal school meal program, which allows them to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free. Teachers, counselors, nurses and administrators said for many students these meals served at schools are sometimes the only ones children receive during the day because of their home situation.

The plan, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez, is to initially set up drive-thru grab-and-go meals at certain schools. Afterward, the department wants to work with mayors and the Department of Public Works to set up distribution sites closer to areas of high need.

GDOE is trying to confirm whether it can serve all children up to 18 years old, which means possibly including nonpublic school students. This needs confirmation with the USDA, Fernandez said.