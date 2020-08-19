Inarajan Elementary School became the latest in a growing number of public schools that have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case among employees. While not a school, the Joint Information Center also reported Tuesday that an employee at the Port Authority of Guam tested positive for the disease.

Altogether, five schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, with seven cases between them. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said this is in line with the surge of cases seen islandwide, so the department is concerned and is monitoring these cases.

"We are also monitoring the extent of any contacts as well, and coordinating with (the Department of Public Health and Social Services)," Fernandez said.

The first case this past week was reported out of Simon Sanchez High School, after Guam DOE was notified that an employee tested positive on Aug. 12. The school was closed for the remainder of the week.

A day after that, a case was reported out of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School. Portions of the campus were closed for cleaning and disinfecting. This is the second time a positive case was reported out of the school. A Grab-N-Go worker had tested positive for the disease in May, before the school year began.

Southern High School became the third school to report a positive case, when Guam DOE was notified on Aug. 17. Again, portions of the school were closed for disinfecting. On the same day, a positive case was reported out of Tiyan High School and disinfecting procedures were applied.

Two more cases were reported out of Southern High a day later, earlier on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases out of the school to three. After that, JIC reported on the positive case at Inarajan Elementary.

For now, all public students are under a home-learning model, either through hard copy learning materials or online course work.

All schools on Guam are closed via executive order, although distance learning remains.

Positive cases

The following public schools have reported positive cases as of July 1: