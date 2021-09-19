As students gear back up for in-person instruction, there are a few logistics matters that the Guam Department of Education must work out before the reopening of schools Sept. 27.

One of the biggest tasks is to determine whether face-to-face learners will keep or return the laptops and Wi-Fi devices which were distributed to support the temporary online platform.

Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said that GDOE was going to leave it up to the schools to decide how to move forward.

There are 41 public schools and, according to Sanchez, half of the schools are leaning toward allowing students to hold onto the devices, while the other half wants to collect them.

GDOE has more than 30,000 laptops which were designated to support students in distance learning as a result of the school closures. About 10,000 laptops are currently in the hands of students.

The time it took to distribute the devices was noted by board members who wanted to avoid the process again and reduce the time it takes to transition to online learning in case of future closures.

“The flip side is, if you have majority of inventory out, the students have limited access on campus,” Sanchez said.

He took note of the board’s call for a unified plan on the issue to avoid confusion arising in the community. He said he would contact the schools and a determination would be made before informing parents.

During the GEB work session Thursday, Sanchez also shared an update on the MiFi devices supporting distance education.

When GDOE opened Wi-Fi distribution to students, the department relied on requests from parents to gauge the need for the devices.

“Well, we didn’t get the order from parents, so, we only got around 3,000 orders since April. That is what was placed, we placed a little above the amount requested by parents," Sanchez said.

But with school closures forcing face-to-face students online, requests for MiFi devices skyrocketed.

“Within the last two weeks, we all of a sudden had 1,000 requests, and the vendors are just not able to provide those amounts at the drop of a hat,” Sanchez said.

The experience moved GDOE to change its strategy and order upfront.

“We are just going to place an order of about 10,000 MiFis that we are going to keep activated and distributed not only to the students who have registered and requested but, also ask schools to identify which students didn’t show up for online instruction. Mainly their reason for not showing was claiming that they didn’t have internet access," he said.

The MiFi devices will not be used during school closures, but also to support internet access at school throughout the year.

The current service provided by IT&E has been extended to December.

“Right now we are in the process of putting it out to bid. That’s just an extension of the current purchase order," he said.

The new bid package can go two ways.

“It really depends on who wins the bid. It could be the same vendor or a new vendor. If it is a new vendor we put some time in there for a transition so the extension to December would allow for transition if a new vendor is selected," he said.

Community Learning Centers

GDOE has also opened Community Learning Centers at schools for internet access. However, the CLCs didn’t see much student participation. Community resource centers, previously offered at night didn’t get as much participation as GDOE hoped, but the CLCs were offered during the day this time around and saw a little more participation.

“Because basically they had to attend classes that way but it still wasn’t as much as we thought, so we are looking at that being one of the major avenues for students to access the internet if they don’t have MiFi devices,” Sanchez said.

The community component CLCs were just at schools but GDOE officials noted that it is possible that other venues such as village community centers may be able to attract more participants.

As part of the governor's grant to community organizations seeking to partner with GDOE at the CLCs, Sanchez said they are working to attract students to the CLCs.