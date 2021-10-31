The Guam Department of Education has set aside $140 million in federal funds to tackle major capital improvement projects - and part of the discussion on how that money will be spent now involves a new middle school.

GDOE has a long list of necessary capital improvement projects under the master facilities plan. According to GDOE officials, there is over $100 million in deferred maintenance at public schools identified by the Army Corps of Engineers.

For months, GDOE has discussed how to prioritize the spending of American Rescue Plan funds - and while well-known issues such as inoperable bathrooms and aging canopies are on that list, there are bigger items which are in active discussion, like the need for a new middle school in central Guam.

“We are incorporating that issue into our master facilities planning process. Earlier today and yesterday, our planners under contract with the Army Corps of Engineers conducted meetings with our northern mayors as well as our central mayors to talk about some of the issues associated with the middle schools - the need for a new middle school in the central area and looking at the impact a new middle school would have on the surrounding areas up north, down south and in the central areas,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Concerns over the years have centered around bus routes, and student attendance area designations. A central middle school would require district borders to be redrawn.

The idea under consideration is to convert Chief Brodie Elementary School into the central middle school.

“We’re intending to complete that plan by the end of December with a set of recommendations, priorities and strategies, as part of that plan,” Fernandez said.

Converting Chief Brodie Elementary to a central middle school has been discussed for years.

In 2018, GDOE officials and Guam Education Board members conducted a walk-through of the school. At the time, officials noted that a conversion would need to include more parking and a new gym.

In 2019, GEB estimated that the conversion would cost $10 million. However, GDOE lacked the financial resources for the project.

Fernandez said that this time around the master facilities plan is closely aligned with the American Rescue Plan funding.

“We’ve set aside over $140 million to tackle major capital improvement projects across the school system. But, what we are lucky to do is be able to tie that funding stream to the work that’s been done to assess all of our facilities needs,” Fernandez said.

The Army Corps of Engineers was on island in May to conduct a walk-through and provide an updated assessment of GDOE’s facilities.

“We just met earlier this week to begin to organize ourselves to prioritize what work can start first. The new thing about the plan this time is that there’s money that’s out there to be able to facilitate the findings and recommendations of this plan,” Fernandez said.

Prior to this latest assessment, the Army Corps of Engineers conducted an assessment in 2013, identifying over $90 million in deferred maintenance needs at schools. Without adequate funding to address deferred maintenance it took 10 years for GDOE to cut the costs down to $30 million.

The May assessment revealed that although GDOE was chipping away at the costs, the decade brought more deferred maintenance costs which racked up the capital improvement projects to over $100 million.

“We are starting the work to get organized so that we can start the procurement processes, tackle what we hope can be projects that can move now, while we also prepare ourselves for the more complex projects ahead,” Fernandez said.

As the master facilities plan is completed, Fernandez said GDOE is mobilizing to begin the work to implement the top priorities of the ARP spending plan.