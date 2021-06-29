GDOE needs $870K to fund nurses' pay hike

The Guam Department of Education will ask for about $878,000 more for fiscal year 2022 to pay for the increase in nurses’ salaries.

GDOE is expecting to submit an amended budget to the Guam Legislature to appropriate $291.4 million for FY 2022 annual operations, which is a 22% reduction from the $343 million requested in January.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez reported the increased personnel cost at a Guam Education Board Budgetary and Finance committee work session on Monday.

“For the nurses, that means that they are receiving an increment of 15% plus a 10% differential pay based on their location. So that’s a 25% increase that we have to factor into the budget,” Fernandez said.

On June 18, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed off on recommendations made by the Department of Administration on salary increases for nurses, which is 15% for all government nurses. The nurses will also receive a differential pay, depending on where they work:

• 10% for DOE

• 15% for Department of Public Health and Social Services

• 25% for Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center

DOA’s recommendations noted that cost of the salary increase for GDOE would come up to:

• Remainder of fiscal year: $134,030

• Fiscal 2022: $871,197

Fernandez said they had clarified and were notified that GDOE nurses could get more than the 10% differential if they worked with another department, for example DPHSS.

“It was confirmed to us that the nurses would get paid the differential for the Public Health nurses during those community drives and things like that,” said Fernandez.

Public Health has held a number of vaccination and immunization outreach clinics, for which many GDOE nurses stepped in to help. The combined efforts of government nurses to keep the community safe during the pandemic started in March 2020.

22% reduction and federal funds

Fernandez said the overall decrease in local funds noted in the amended budget is primarily for operational costs related to contractual projects and capital improvement projects. Those projects will now be funded with federal dollars, including Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, Educational Stabilization Fund II and American Rescue Plan funding.

The catch, he said, is the governor needs to commit to local funding at a certain level, referred to by the government as a maintenance of effort, otherwise the budget will be short that 22%. That's because in most cases federal dollars cannot supplant, or fully fund, local projects and the local government has to show a willingness to shoulder some of that financial burden.

However, he isn't sure if the governor has committed to funding the MOE out of her budget.

The MOE requirement is 31% of the total General Fund and Territorial Educational Facilities Fund.

No funding for vacancies

The personnel cost accounts for all filled positions within GDOE. Fernandez said, an update on current vacancies and recruiting efforts would be provided at a later time.

Given that the funding level only reflects current positions, GEB Board Member Mary Okada shared her concern regarding funding future vacancies.

Fernandez, however, isn't concerned at this time.

“I am not concerned right now, but I am concerned if there is some impact of the pay raise on nurses that say there might be an opening at Public Health or the hospital that they may want to check out because they get the higher differential pay than we do,” said Fernandez.

GDOE officials are keeping an eye on recruitment and retention.