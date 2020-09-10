There are about 2,700 students still unaccounted for that the Guam Department of Education is hoping to reach with help from village mayors.

"We have that all broken up by school with the names and the last contact information we had on file, and those are what we're going to start with the mayors," Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

The current challenge is that Guam is still under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, which includes stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. Fernandez said he would need to speak with Dededo mayor and Mayors' Council of Guam President Melissa Savares to determine how to go about the outreach.

"Right now we shouldn't be going around the community knocking on people's doors," Fernandez said. "The next step really is to work mayor by mayor to figure out how they are going to execute the search for these students who are at least not being able to be contacted at school."

Among the high schools, Simon Sanchez High School has the most that need to be contacted – about 458 students. George Washington High School and John F. Kennedy High School round out the top three with 368 and 223 students, respectively.

F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School has the highest number of middle school students not yet contacted, at 135 students. Agueda Johnston Middle School is second, with 126 students. The remaining middle schools are below 100 students, but Benavente Middle School is third at 96, Fernandez said.

At the elementary level, J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School is top, with about 104 students not yet reached. Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School and Price Elementary School are second and third with 69 and 56 students, respectively.

Focus on 'key areas'

"I think as we dig down, it will kind of draw us to focus in on some key areas," Fernandez said. "It definitely looks like up north for the middle and high school, in the Harmon area, in the Mangilao area, the back road area – those are the types that we're seeing just from the listing that we have."

Some schools have been able to contact most or all of their students.

The school year began Aug. 17 with distance learning only as the island was placed into stricter restrictions after the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. GDOE offered at-home and traditional instruction this school year, but students who did not register or choose a learning method were automatically placed into face-to-face instruction. Now, they must be placed in a home learning option.

If these students are reached, schools will have to do their assessments to see how to catch these students up, Fernandez said.

"I don't want to jump too far ahead, but if it's just a matter of catching up, students have an opportunity at home with hard copies and we can pick up the interventions in terms of our teachers reaching out. ... But sometimes these numbers reflect more going on at the home than we might otherwise know," Fernandez said. "If there's not enough of a supportive environment at home, it will be harder for us to target our interventions and make sure they are successful."