GDOE: New books still in boxes at some schools

It’s been several months since the Guam Department of Education took a big step to update its hard copy instructional materials for the first time in 15 years. But students continue to use the old materials.

A tight budget of $1.5 million for books annually, typically coming from the general fund, has not been enough to purchase full sets of books, which cost in excess of $6 million. GDOE has more than 26,600 students.

This past year, GDOE was able to use COVID-19 federal relief funds to purchase hard copy instructional books and e-books.

GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez confirmed that the hard copy instructional materials were delivered toward the end of summer and in the beginning of the current school year. But, he said, the resources are not being used by all teachers.

The switch from face-to-face learning to online and then back again, as well as the perennial shortage of teachers, exacerbated by teachers and staff calling in sick because of COVID-19, are a couple of the challenges GDOE schools have had to deal with this school year.

“I know some teachers that haven’t even opened the books yet. We have had several schools tell us, 'We’ve already planned for the year, we have the old resources, we are kind of already set, so we are not necessarily touching the books yet,'” Sanchez said.

GDOE officials left it up to each school’s discretion to utilize what’s been delivered.

“We do know that not all schools have been able to unpack the books and use those resources yet. It takes time for teachers to unpack the materials and incorporate the lessons into their classroom,” Sanchez said.

He added that not all books have been received from the publisher.

“The hard copy textbooks for reading have not been received for certain grade levels at certain schools. That should be coming soon. But for all the other grade levels and subjects - reading, language arts and math - that’s been delivered to all schools already,” Sanchez said.

Online resources

The same is true of online resource materials provided to schools that signed up. Sanchez said teachers are presented with challenges in implementation.

“One of the biggest challenges that teachers have is, in the classroom you can have so many students on different levels, on different skills. Some are advanced in a particular skill, others are not and then you move to a different skill,” Sanchez said. “So there’s all these different levels that students may be at for different skills, so it’s difficult for teachers to develop materials or supplies or even lessons to support those different levels.”

When it comes to technology, GDOE utilizes Moby Max and IXL, two tools that assess students through pretests to determine each student’s strengths and weaknesses.

“They have tailor-made activities and practice sessions that they can utilize to help build their skills in particular areas. Teachers have the ability to do it as a large group or a small group or assign it as independent practice for homework,” Sanchez said.

He stressed that even the online resources take time for teachers to implement.

“The teachers are all trying to do this in the middle of teaching. So, they are currently teaching, they are currently working with students, the only time they have to plan is after school, so it's really tough. We are right still in the middle of COVID-19,” Sanchez said.

The pandemic is another aggravating factor in the implementation of the new resources. GDOE has been faced with classroom coverage issues as a result of teachers calling in sick for COVID-19 and related issues.

“Really, just dealing with the day-to-day challenges of COVID-19 itself makes it difficult to immediately implement and utilize resources that they have,” Sanchez said.

GDOE has relied heavily on central office support to provide school site coverage.