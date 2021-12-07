The Guam Department of Education may not be able to meet the physical distancing guidelines in all school settings, but maintaining 6 feet of separation between students in common areas just got a little easier.

GDOE has implemented a 10-layer mitigation strategy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but social distancing – 3 feet in the classroom and 6 feet in common areas – has proven to be a challenge with roughly 24,000 students back on school campuses.

In the classroom setting, the ability to maintain 3 feet of physical distance, as required by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, is dependent on the room's size and the number of students in the class.

In common areas like hallways, courtyards and the cafeteria, maintaining the 6 feet guideline has been similarly challenging. GDOE sought to remedy this through federal funding and ordered canopies, tables and chairs to address overcrowding in common areas and clearly define distances in these spaces.

GDOE had hoped to get these assets into schools at the beginning of the school year in August, but was met with delays.

"We were concerned because there were delays in receiving them on island, there were shipping delays," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "The shipping delays are a global issue right now. Once they did get on island, of course, our effort was to expedite delivery and distribution to the school."

Getting supplies into schools

The department is now in "distribution mode" in getting 276 canopies, 976 tables and 7,096 chairs into schools.

"I believe there are some schools that are still receiving them," Fernandez said. "We were in distribution mode beginning in mid-November, and we anticipated that all the supplies would be sorted and distributed by mid-December. I believe that all chairs have been delivered to the schools. Tables and canopies are in progress."

The canopies cost $168,580.80, $48,790.24 was spent on tables and the chairs cost $177,329.04. Federal funding was used to cover these additional expenses.

All public schools should have the assets by mid-December.

"They are coming in at a good time; we know that we need the opportunity to provide additional supports for distancing in the common areas," the superintendent said.

GDOE is doing what it can to follow Public Health distancing guidelines, Fernandez said, but in settings where that is not possible at least seven of the 10 mitigating measures will remain in place.

"We are in line with CDC guidance, and what CDC guidance says is that in the event you are not able to comply with the 3-foot distancing in the classroom settings or the 6 feet outdoors, make sure that the other layers of safety mitigation are in place, and so we are ensuring that," Fernandez said.