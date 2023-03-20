GDOE: New ideas in project-based learning

Teachers from public, charter and private schools participated in a two-day training session, where they learned strategies for developing deeper engagement and interaction with student learning.

According to the Guam Department of Education, the training introduced new approaches to project-based learning through experiences that promote critical thinking and problem-solving.

“It showed that you could actually do a project and incorporate all different subjects,” Margaret Surigao, a teacher from B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, told The Guam Daily Post.

Surigao said the approach benefits students because "it’s hands-on." She said it allows students to expand their knowledge by looking at things from different perspectives and experiences.

“You could pull out skills from the different subjects and teach one project and it gives the kids the experience to (improve) their learning,” she said.

A technique learned during the training was a round robin, where a guest speaker is brought into the classroom to address students on a specific topic that can be broken down into group learning opportunities.

“You do it by groups,” said Surigao. “(In) each section, the kids can work in centers, kind of. One group can (focus on) one question while the other group is doing another question. But, it all centers around that project.”

This group-based learning focuses on asking questions in order to understand their subject more, she said.

Surigao said the training was extremely beneficial for her. She said it made her have to think outside of the box and it inspired her to try new strategies.

“It gives me a lot of ideas,” she said. “We can incorporate writing, reading, social studies, science, math and even art. And, I think the kids will love it.”

'Start out small'

Surigao said she will employ the project-based learning methods starting next term, since the kids already are approaching the end of the school year.

“I want to start out small, where I am going to have them brainstorm and do the round robin and pick a different topic for each group. And then, from there, maybe do a smaller skill instead of the big research,” said Surigao.

This type of learning is also known as a research project, she said. It requires a lot of time and spaced-out dedication from the students.

“It won’t be an all-day thing, because (the project) will be a semester long. Teaching them, little by little, as we go along,” she said. The project will be done in a series, which, at the end of the semester, will be graded on as a whole.

"The purpose of PBL is to engage students in designing, developing and constructing hands-on solutions to a problem," GDOE said in a press release. "Participants were also introduced to the Earth Charter, a document based on 16 principles that drive a global movement toward a more just, sustainable and peaceful world, which will add value to the PBL approach.”