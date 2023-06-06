GDOE: No delay to school year

The heads of the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Education Board have said the new school year will start as scheduled, dispelling rumors to the contrary circulating on social media.

On Friday, The Guam Daily Post received a message that stated: "GEB and GDOE management discussed a proposal to delay the start of the school year. In essence, furlough for teachers. Nothing official, but stated this week. It'll get passed around their work session in the upcoming week or two."

This was news to Mary Okada, education board chairperson, who told the Post the matter described hasn't been discussed.

Although the message claimed delaying the school year and potential teacher furloughs would be addressed in an "upcoming meeting," Okada said, "It's not on our agenda."

GDOE acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat concurred with Okada's statements dispelling the claim.

"We haven't had that conversation," she said. "Our focus is recovery, restoration and shelters."

'I think it's just speculation'

Sen. Chris Barnett, the chair of the Committee on Education, told the Post he was made aware of the purported delay of the school year when he paid a visit to one of GDOE's school facilities.

"I went to one of the schools and they are actually talking about it," Barnett said Monday. "They said that they've been asked about the status of the laptops. I don't know how official the discussions have been, but they're talking about everything right now."

Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko confirmed that he too has heard "unofficial talk" of postponing the school year, but nothing official.

"I don't even know how it came about, but there's people on chats saying, 'I heard they are going to delay the school year,' but I don't think so," Fedenko said. "I think it's just speculation, but I heard some of the schools got really damaged and the people are predicting it won't be open."

"Unless it is changed otherwise," Okada said, School Year 2023-2024 will commence in August.

Real delay potential

There is one issue that could delay the start of in-person instruction at some GDOE schools – a lack of sanitary permits or successful inspections before Aug. 9.

GDOE officials have expressed concern that if schools fail or aren't inspected by the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health inspectors, they would have to shutter schools until a successful inspection is completed.

Public Health is short-staffed, with only four to five inspectors assigned to inspect all 41 GDOE facilities including leased schools, which means it may not get to all the schools before the start of the school year.

It's an issue that Public Law 37-4's author, Sen. Barnett, is trying to remedy without giving slack to GDOE. He met with GDOE and GEB officials weeks ahead of Typhoon Mawar.

"I had a sit-down with a couple of upper-level GDOE managers and a board member," Barnett said. "They had asked for a sit-down because they had said that it's too much and asked if we could consider giving an extension to comply with the law because Public Health ... is so backed up on inspections, and they don't think the schools should be allowed to open without a sanitary permit."

He added that he relayed to education officials that he would meet with health officials on the issue.

While GDOE is waiting until a June 7 public hearing to share the results of the damage assessments conducted at schools following Typhoon Mawar, Fedenko said the option for online learning to start the school year is at GDOE's discretion.

Barnett said education officials asked him to amend and even repeal Public Law 37-4 way before Typhoon Mawar barreled through the Mariana Islands.

"Why would we give up before even trying?" the senator said. "While I understand their concern and the great amount of recovery work in store for GDOE and the island, I'm not ready to give up on the idea that our schoolchildren deserve to go to classes in facilities that meet basic health and safety guidelines."

Federal aid

Barnett told the Post he believed letting GDOE slide now would keep the state of public schools at status quo. It's a move he doesn't want to make, as GDOE stands to see more federal dollars as a result of typhoon recovery aid.

"We now can anticipate a lot of federal funding and federal coverage ... at the schools," he said. "So if (I) feel like we are going to get that boost from these federal resources and address the damage from the typhoon and still have our (American Rescue Plan Act funds) for everything else, I think we are in a great spot right now. I don't want to just throw out the law and then what? We are just going to go right back to the same situation that we are already in."