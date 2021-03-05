GDOE: 'No longer a waiting list' for classroom learning

Registration for face-to-face instruction has reopened and the Guam Department of Education now has the capacity to accept thousands more students into the classroom.

The last quarter of the 2020-2021 school year starts on March 12, and Superintendent Jon Fernandez said parents have until March 11 to enroll their children.

GDOE last month reported 250 students were on the waiting list for face-to-face instruction.

"There is no longer a waiting list," said Fernandez. "Schools over the past two weeks have been accommodating the students. So now we are inviting more for the start of fourth quarter. I am estimating we have additional capacity to accept another 9,000 students."

While there was a wait list previously, Fernandez says capacity isn't the issue in getting students back into the classroom.

"At this point, it is more of an issue with not having enough families ready to return to school," said Fernandez.

He provided reassurances of safety as he encouraged more parents to enroll their children in face-to-face instruction.

"Over the past quarter, we have demonstrated that GDOE can safely handle the return of our students to the classroom, and we encourage more families to consider this option for fourth quarter."

'The best and most effective model'

The public school system has offered three modes of learning – face-to-face, online and hard copy – in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the public health situation improves, GDOE is pushing for a return to traditional learning.

"We believe that face-to-face instruction is the best and most effective model of learning available," the superintendent said. "We need students back in the classroom to be able to interact with teachers and with each other as part of the learning process."

In February, Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said students under the hard copy learning model were failing at double the rate of students in the online learning model.

Fernandez said he hopes to phase out the hard copy model completely. He said the Guam Education Board is eyeing the transition to two models of learning for next school year.

Fernandez added that he will also be working with the board to address any requests to unenroll from face-to-face learning in the fourth quarter.

But for parents who would like to enroll their child in face-to-face for the fourth quarter, available slots will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Parents should contact their child's school to register. Hard copy registration forms are available at the school sites, and an online fillable PDF form may be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/42xrx7ra. The form may be emailed or physically submitted to the student's school.