GDOE offers 2-year plan to make up for lost learning time

The Guam Department of Education has a two-year plan to address student learning loss.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the goal is to promote learning acceleration through the expanded summer school program and after-school programs.

The plan is set for implementation in June. Fernandez said GDOE officials hope to offer students attending summer school the opportunity for continued enrichment through an after-school program.

While the summer school program will be focused on academics, the after-school programs will offer various activities.

"These partnership activities, we think can be all over the spectrum in terms of art and music, and robotics, recreation. It could be a sports program," Fernandez said. "We want them to be engaged to interact with each other."

Fernandez said he is working with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio to identify resources for the after-school programs that rely on partnerships with nonprofits.

"I think we are looking at the possibility of providing funding support for nonprofit organizations who want to come in, and offer programs for students. We want to start this summer, and we think we can build it around our summer school program," Fernandez said.

By next school year, GDOE hopes to bring in additional partners to offer a wider variety of activities, not just academic.

"I think our program is academic in nature, offering students an opportunity to get extra tutoring and instruction after school, but that doesn't have to be the case, you know, over these next couple of years now that we have some resources to dedicate and now that the purpose really is not just academic," said Fernandez.

He stressed that the department is concerned with students' overall health and its impact on their engagement in school.

"The point is to get kids back into a routine, back into the school setting and start to help transition back to a regular school year," Fernandez said.

He hopes to see most of these kids back in school as face-to-face learners next school year.

After-school fees may be reconsidered

With the department's goal to increase learning acceleration, Fernandez said the department would be looking at school year 2021-2022 after-school program fees associated with programs such as ASPIRE.

"So I think the nominal fee that was being charged was to ensure that there is commitment of the parents on the student side to participate in the program because, once a student occupies a slot, it is not available to anybody else to join," said Fernandez.

Pre-pandemic, the policy made sense, said Fernandez.

The department may reconsider the fees next school year.