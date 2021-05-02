GDOE offers free or low-cost teacher training

Public school teachers can sign up for a 12-week series of professional development workshops that focus on workforce education for students.

The event, called “Work Readiness and Employment Insights of Island Businesses” was organized by the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Association for Career and Technical Education, and will be hosted on Zoom every Friday morning. It began April 30.

Key speakers in construction, health care, retail, banking, telecommunication, hospitality, marketing, and many other fields of local business and industries will be featured, according to a release from GDOE.

Workshops will focus on:

• Learning necessary work-readiness skills, knowledge, attitudes and career opportunities.

• Presenting strategies to incorporate applicable college and career Readiness concepts in classroom curriculum.

• Engaging with key industry leaders of local businesses.

The professional development opportunity will be offered at no-cost for personal enrichment, but teachers can receive a certificate of completion for a $15 fee and a graduate credit through the University of Guam for $30. Registration for these benefits can be done online.

The first workshop will hone in on the construction trades. Future workshops will be scheduled at a later date. GDOE and Guam ACTE also recognized the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors Association, Society for Human Resource Management Guam, and UOG for their assistance in coordinating the workshops.

Interested teachers can call the Guam Contractors Association at (671) 647-4840/41, or send an email to guamacte@gmail.com for more information. Michelle Franquez, GDOE Interim public information officer, can also be reached at matfranquez@gdoe.net.