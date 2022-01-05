GDOE official to board member critique: 'How about hey, good job'

The Guam Department of Education needs a consistent system that tracks whether plans are progressing – based on established goals – because it will be key to seeing and measuring student success, a Guam Education Board member said.

“All the plans that we make, there is no actionable work that we track from cradle to grave," said board member Robert Crisostomo. "So let’s start doing it as a practice and I think that we will see in two to three years student achievement start to go up if we are vigilant,” Crisostomo said. His experience includes serving as principal at Saint Anthony School and in the Guam Army National Guard. Crisostomo has a master's degree from the U.S. Army War College.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez, in a recent board meeting during which the issue was discussed, appeared to take offense at Crisostomo's assessment.

Sanchez said GDOE is already working on the very same issue Crisostomo has raised.

GDOE is now developing a State Strategic Plan.

The U.S. Department of Education assigned a partner to work with GDOE on developing the plan.

“That’s why we put the strategic plan as a priority for our relationship. That’s because we noticed this before,” Sanchez said, asking Crisostomo to give GDOE some recognition for its efforts.

“So just give us a little recognition for the work that we are doing and say, 'Hey, good job,'" Sanchez said, in part.

Sanchez added that GDOE is working with Pacific Comprehensive Center or PCC toward finalizing the strategic plan.

U.S. DOE is providing the technical expertise from PCC in developing the State Strategic Plan which is up for adoption by the board in April.

GDOE will jump right into the implementation of the plan for School Year 2022-2023 once it is finalized and approved by the board.

That means GDOE is about to enter one of the most difficult phases — implementation and developing performance and innovation cycles.

The plan will guide Guam's public education for the next five school years.

Allison Layland has been assisting GDOE as a representative of PCC.

Layland presented a system to track and monitor activities in the plan to GDOE officials and Guam Education Board members during a recent work session.

Over the years, Layland has seen plans developed, but unsuccessfully carried out. She shared with officials how PCC’s system helps keep plans on track.

“We’ve done a lot of work on not only connecting strategic planning but also performance management and putting them together,” Layland said.

When that occurs, real-time monthly data can be collected on not just implementation but also on impact.

“That’s what we need to do we need to have both data. Often what we do when we develop these goals and strategies and our measures are student achievement will improve, student performance will improve. But, we don’t bother to look at that black hole in the middle,” Layland said.

CNMI system offers an example

She mentioned the system used by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public school system.

By the end of the year, following the implementation of its plan, the CNMI was able to complete 139 of its 178 action steps.

The system is able to track the percentage of reporting and the progress made by each goal, and in its entirety through monthly, quarterly and annual reporting.

It helps entities like GDOE to not lose momentum, she said.

“Typically what happens is you get a really good kicking performance the first six months or so, and then you hit the implementation dip where the performance starts to wear off. If we don’t have a tight performance cycle and routines then you’re going to end up down the road where that initiative never got off the ground or it never got the results that you wanted,” Layland said.