GDOE officials hope to break ground on Simon Sanchez High this summer

Education officials are hoping to break ground on the new Simon Sanchez High School campus this summer.

Jon Fernandez, Department of Education superintendent, said the design for the Yigo school should be 90% completed by the end of the month. While that is underway, they're also preparing for the next steps, including retaining construction management services.

The management service contractor would help finalize the design and "also work with whoever is going to end up building the school to be available to guide us and make sure the school is constructed to the specifications of the design," Fernandez said during Wednesday's press briefing with the media.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The other step would be to begin the solicitation process for the work and financing of the school.

"As part of the Simon Sanchez High School (construction) statute ... we're going to be soliciting proposals from developers who are able to build and finance the construction of the school," Fernandez said.

GDOE's financing plan includes a lease-back contract for 30 years, similar to how the government rebuilt John F. Kennedy High School and constructed as well as extended Okkodo High School.

Fernandez said GDOE is working "with the target of trying to break ground this summer."

Long-delayed project

The construction of the new school facility has been long-awaited by the Yigo school community. For more than 10 years, efforts to renovate or rebuild the school have been stymied by procurement problems, including lawsuits challenging contract awards.

The home of the Sharks was initially one of several schools that were supposed to be renovated or rebuilt. That ultimately fell through and the $100 million slated for that project was shifted to cover just the Yigo school. Oversight of the design and construction has since been given to GDOE. It's also been broken down into smaller phases in the hopes of ensuring a smoother process.

The pandemic has further delayed the project.

Last year, Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects unveiled what was completed of the campus design to the community.

Construction of the facility, which is expected to accommodate about 1,900 students, will be done in two phases. It will have more than 90 classrooms, a cafeteria, gym, auditorium, firing range, and a complete track and field.

The design includes skylights and cost-effective construction as well as environment-friendly and energy-efficient features, the architects noted.

The new campus is expected to be complete in 2024.

(Daily Post Staff)