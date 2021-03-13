GDOE: Online access for all students by end of March

Guam Department of Education students won't be waiting much longer for reliable internet access.

At the beginning of March, Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is in the final phase of getting the internet project moving forward.

He said the governor dedicated $8 million out of $12 million in federal funds for that purpose.

But with the school year coming to a close, The Guam Daily Post asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero if she was happy with the pace of the project.

“No, I am not, I would like to have those internets," said the governor, who also acknowledged the hard work going into the project.

The governor's office indicated that the project was held up for a month at the Attorney General's Office.

"Now I know that the lieutenant governor and Superintendent Fernandez have been working aggressively and have been meeting weekly to push that out."

Fernandez shared the governor’s sentiment and said students won’t need to wait much longer.

“Neither are we. But with the grant requirements, multiple layers of review, and procurement steps that are in place, we are glad that we will be able to offer internet access before the end of the month. Our shipment of laptops has arrived. We can move forward now with more students going online. This will help us both for this and next school year,” said Fernandez.

GDOE is working on consolidating the three models of learning into two by next year, integrating the hard copy model and its learners into either the face-to-face or online models of learning.

That push means that education will be heavily reliant on technology and students will need to have reliable internet and equipment.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio is working with village mayors and the library to set up senior centers and community centers to have access to Wi-Fi.

“It takes a while for all of that to materialize but definitely that’s the direction," said the governor.

To date, there are 13 Community Learning Centers throughout the island, the centers offer both public and private school students internet access in light of distance learning.