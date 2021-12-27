From credit recovery to getting ahead, the Guam Department of Education is looking at keeping online learning as an option, primarily for high school students.

GDOE, as well as private schools, started the online model of learning after the pandemic struck in March 2020 and forced government officials to shut down schools. Students were required to meet with teachers via virtual classrooms.

Currently, the online model of learning is based on voluntary enrollment. It's part of the accommodation GDOE made for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school as a result of COVID-19 pandemic fears.

"But there are discussions that in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic is over and we don't have to worry about these types of accommodations, that we are looking into maybe a longer-term permanent place for online instruction," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

"High school, we think it's something we want to keep. ... Whether it be for alternative education, alternative options, maybe even for credit recovery."

He added that many college students around the world are opting to attend courses online.

"So we want to make sure that students at the high school level have that opportunity to be prepared for online instruction when they move on to post-secondary education or any type of training programs that they attempt to take as adults," Sanchez said.

Benefit for younger kids questioned

For elementary students, teachers aren't certain online learning would benefit them, Sanchez said.

"Even the experts in Early Childhood Education across the country are not sold on the idea that elementary students should have regular online instruction," he said.

He said the benefits for middle school students, who would be old enough to attend classes online regularly, is uncertain.

"Middle school is also very critical to socialization and student development," he said.

For now, the online model remains voluntary and on a first come, first served basis, according to Sanchez.

Any change in the policy will have to be approved by the Guam Education Board.

He said a permanent online program will have set criteria for continued participation.

"There has to be some standards for the students to meet. For example, if a student signs up for online instruction but never shows up and is failing all their classes, then they'll have to switch to face-to-face," Sanchez said.