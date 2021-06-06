The Guam Department of Education wants to know how it is performing and how it can improve moving forward as it develops the State Strategic Plan which will guide the department for the next five years.

In a series of input sessions, GDOE officials posed guided questions to parents and teachers in an attempt to learn the department’s strengths and weaknesses in educating the island’s youth.

The State Strategic Plan focuses on six key areas:

1. Leadership

2. Curriculum

3. Family and community engagement

4. Student behavior, discipline and safety

5. Facilities

6. Finance and administrative services.

Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction asked parents and teachers to share their questions and concerns as they relate to each strategy.

GDOE presented these guided questions:

1. What are the successes GDOE can acknowledge these past few years?

2. What should GDOE do more of?

3. What has been working and what does GDOE do well?

“These will give us an idea of what are some things that we should reinforce. What programs and activities that we should continue doing or scale up?” Sanchez said.

Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo, who chairs the Strategic Planning Committee also asked for input on workshops and trainings that parents believe would be beneficial.

“So we can put it in the strategic plan and plan it five years so that we get the tools they need to be really engaged with the education process,” said Crisostomo.

It could range from helping the parent get students to complete work or helping parents with student behavior through socio-emotional strategies.

The input would help develop workshops geared to parents, said Crisostomo who noted it would go a long way to helping families.

It’s a conversation that the committee focusing on family and community engagement has begun according to the committee lead and deputy superintendent of operations, Erika Cruz.

“We want to be able to provide a welcoming environment to our parents. Parents may have had a rough time when they were in school so they may shy away from going to school and meeting with teachers or administrators and so sometimes they leave the education solely to the teacher because they don’t want to communicate with the school,” Cruz said.

Cruz said understanding parents and stakeholders would allow the department to tailor the State Strategic Plan to their needs.

During the input session held Wednesday, parents heeded the call and offered a couple of suggestions to help the parent on the educational home front.

One parent suggested GDOE provide training for parents on navigating the technology used in online learning.

Another parent asked for training to help understand the Common Core state standards.

Cruz said that workshops have been held previously and that the department would continue to offer workshops on these topics in the future.

Parents are encouraged to continue to share their input with GDOE by emailing input@gdoe.net.