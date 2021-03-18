GDOE opens school year 2021-2022 registration

Registration for the school year 2021-2022 is now open, and parents are encouraged to enroll children as soon as possible.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, April 9.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, if parents miss the deadline to enroll their child in a learning model, the student will by default be enrolled into face-to-face instruction for the next school year.

Next week a series of online parent forums will be held beginning Monday, March 22 to Thursday, March 25. The forums will be held by district every evening at 6 p.m. starting with Haga, Katan, Luchan and then Lagu.

At the Guam Education Board's latest regular meeting, the board discussed hosting a registration drive as they plan for next year, Fernandez said. “It's a designated amount of time in order to ensure that if you’re online or (face-to-face) … that you don’t go back and forth.”

There is no organized plan yet, but the superintendent looked toward the Department of Defense Education Activity registration process which locks a student who missed the deadline to register, into one mode of learning until the registration process reopens.

For the school year 2021-2022, students can be enrolled in either face-to-face or online models of instruction as part of accommodating concerns over COVID-19 safety.

Families will be asked to complete a Model of Learning registration form upon registration.

The form is being offered through the GDOE School Readiness Task Force, and aims to assess parental interest in enrolling students in either home learning, online instruction or traditional instruction.

Parents have not been limited in their ability to choose their child’s model of learning, Fernandez said, even as the department consolidates the hard copy learning module into either face-to-face or online.

“We recognize that when we do move to two modes of learning, it could be that everyone signs up for online and we end up having to support a larger online population so we do want to discuss that and see what the board proposes,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said the deadline is for planning purposes and making sure teachers don’t have to shift between models of learning.

To register their child, parents are directed to contact the child’s prospective school to ensure proper registration forms are completed and submitted.

Required documentation includes:

• Completed district registration forms.

• Student’s official birth certificate.

• Parent/guardian current photo identification.

• Court appointment guardianship document, if applicable.

• Official transcript and official withdrawal from a previous school.

• Proof of residency.

• IEP/EAP/ESL (most recent), or Agency Letter of Placement, if applicable.

• Up-to-date immunization record.

• TB requirements in accordance with Title 10 GCA 3329.

• Physical examination (kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and all new students).

Enrollment is also open for students turning 5 years old by July 31. Parents of these children are reminded to register them for kindergarten.